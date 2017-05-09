Hemingway sets the bar high

ERNEST Hemingway was a man who left behind a legacy of greatness.

And as the new 'Hemingway ' restaurant officially opens for business this Friday at Abell Point Marina, owner Paul Darrouzet aspires to replicate this success.

"Ernest Hemingway was a great man of the sea, a yachtsman, a fishermen, a Pulitzer prize winner and a brilliant author," he said.

"And he devoted himself to the sort of lifestyle that our customers would really envy."

The new restaurant comes with a promise of a "fine dining experience" which can't be found anywhere else in Airlie Beach.

"We want to be up there with the best in Noosa, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane restaurants and there is no reason why we can't," Mr Darrouzet said.

"We have great people and a good location and access to beautiful food."

The restaurant menu, inspired by Ready Steady Cook star Matt Golinski features modern Australian cuisine like seafood, beef and lamb with an international twist.

Countries which Hemingway spent a lot of time in including Cuba, South Africa and parts of Europe have also influenced the menu.

Customers will also be treated to a renowned concert pianist who will regularly perform on a baby grand piano.

While the grand-opening on May 12 is fully booked out, people are encouraged to make bookings from Saturday, May 13.