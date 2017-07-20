Hemingway's: a complete dining experience

LUNCH: Hemingway's chef de partie, Frankie Agabada serving up our pork belly with scallops at lunch time today.

A MEAL at Hemingway's is more than a feed, it's a complete dining experience.

Marketing and business development manager at Abell Point Marina, Joscelyn O'Keefe, said you were not going to be in and out in half-an-hour.

"The food is all delicately prepared and a lot of love and attention goes into the meals," she said.

"It's about sitting down having a nice drink and enjoying the view and a meal over an hour or a couple of hours.

"People are starting to get the idea. For dinner they are booking a table at 5.30pm and are sitting in the outside area and having a drink and it doesn't interfere with people who have booked a table.

"They sit outside and have a cocktail and move inside at about 6.30pm and spent the whole night there.

"We want people to stay for two or three hours and have three courses and a bottle of wine and cocktails."

If diners come when it is still light they can experience the sun setting over the boats in the marina before night falls and lights in the trees create the perfect dining ambience.

Hemingway's restaurant is named after the famous author, Earnest Hemingway, who had a strong connection with the sea.

He was a fisherman who spent a lot of time in exotic locations by the sea.

He owned a 38-foot fishing boat named Pilar and travelled extensively.

The restaurant at the south village of the Abell Point Marina serves a modern take on the traditional cuisine of places that Hemingway visited.

At the weekend a chef's special is served along with favourites such as Hemingway's nightcap cigar.

The cigar is a hand rolled choux pastry filled with Chantilly cream and a smoky rum cocktail.

The restaurant is currently booked for most evening meals however tables for lunch are available.