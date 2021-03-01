Menu
The A-List stars and films shooting Down Under in 2021
Hemsworth and star friends party 80s style

by Kyle Wisniewski and Mibenge Nsenduluka
1st Mar 2021 6:53 AM
HOLLYWOOD heart-throb Chris Hemsworth has celebrated a friend's birthday in style, dressing with his close mates in 80s-style attire.

The Thor star on Sunday posted to his Instagram pictures of himself dressed in a white singlet that was tucked into Adidas track pants, with a gold necklace topping of his 80s-based costume.

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky at an 80s style birthday party. Picture: @chrishemsworth
Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba and Matt Damon at an 80s style dress up party. Picture: @chrishemsworth
He captured the happy snaps "A little 80s themed party never did any harm!" before wishing his childhood friend and personal assistant Aaron Grist a "happy birthday".

Also in the photo gallery at the Sydney party at Crown are fellow Thor stars Idris Elba and Matt Damon, rocking a bucket hat and full black Adidas tracksuit, topped with a gold chain necklace.

The three actors teamed together to dress as Run DMC.

 

Another guest, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth at an 80s style birthday party. Picture: @chrishemsworth
Chris Hemsworth and his personal assistant Aaron Grist celebrating his birthday with an 80s style dress up party. Picture: @chrishemsworth
Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky also features in the pictures, dressed in a white and pink aerobics style outfit.

Liam Hemsworth was also spotted among the crowd, along with Home And Away star Kate Ritchie.

 

Originally published as Hemsworth and star friends party 80s style

celebrity chris hemsworth elsa pataky hollywood liam hemsworth

