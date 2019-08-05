Hemsworth surprises staff at Coast store

A STORE in the city's south had a surprise visit from a Hollywood superstar yesterday.

Chris Hemsworth shocked employees at Tugun Super Market when he paid a visit with a group of mates.

The store's owner Marion Hill was lucky enough to get a picture with the Thor actor.

"He had all of his mates with him and they came in to use the facilities and had a great time," she said.

"He was waiting out the front. It was a lovely surprise.

Tugun Super Market owner Marion Hill with Chris Hemsworth yesterday. Photo: Facebook - Tugun Super Market

"It was just really nice he took the time to give me a cuddle and get a photo."

Asked if the Byron Bay resident was with his wife Elsa Pataky, she said: "No. It was just the boys".

Mrs Hill has worked at Tugun Super Market for the past 16 years and said Hemsworth hasn't been the only big name who have walked through their doors.

Chris Hemsworth on the set of an ad filmed by Fotomedia at a Northern NSW beach. Photo: Fotomedia

"We've had a few (celebrities). All the surfers come in because we have good organic and gluten free food and it's a great spot right by the beach," she said.

Since she shared the selfie of herself with the Avengers star she said: "Instagram and Facebook have gone a bit over the top."

"It was quite a surprise," she said. "But we just need to let the celebrities have a life."