Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Separate 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
FILE: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Separate 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Celebrity

Hemsworth wishes Miley health, happiness

14th Aug 2019 7:42 AM

LIAM Hemsworth is wishing his wife Miley Cyrus "nothing but health and happiness" days after Cyrus's representative announced the couple's separation.

The Australian actor, 29, posted on Instagram confirming the pair's separation and saying he won't be making comments to "any journalists or media outlets".

A representative for Cyrus, 26, said the couple decided a break was best while they focus on "themselves and careers" after less than a year of marriage.

Hemsworth, who starred in The Hunger Games films, and Cyrus have dated on and off for more than a decade. They married in December.

The representative says the pair will remain "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share".

More Stories

Show More
celebrity liam hemsworth miley cyrus relationship separation

Top Stories

    Night out ends with poo

    premium_icon Night out ends with poo

    Crime Man leaves surprise in cell for Airlie Beach police.

    • 14th Aug 2019 8:04 AM
    • 1 TR123
    The weekend adventure taking over the waterways

    premium_icon The weekend adventure taking over the waterways

    Fishing One in three people headed out to catch a fish this year

    Pair too hard to split for winner

    premium_icon Pair too hard to split for winner

    Entertainment Competition fierce at latest heat of talent competition.