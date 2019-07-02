Hemsworth’s ‘grandiose’ addition to new mega-mansion

Chris Hemsworth has added a 'grandiose' Aboriginal mural to his new mega-mansion as the $20 million abode nears completion in the hills above Byron Bay.

The Avengers star commissioned local indigenous artist and pro surfer Otis Carey to paint the sprawling artwork on one of the concrete walls of the mammoth home he and wife Elsa Pataky are building at Broken Head.

Chris Hemsworth hired indigenous artist Otis Hope Carey to create a stunning mural in his new Byron Bay mega-mansion. Picture: Instagram

"Had a big empty wall that needed some love and was beyond thankful to have one of my favourite artists @otishopecarey help out!" Hemsworth posted today on Instagram.

"Darrundang Gaagal (Thanking the Ocean)."

Hemsworth explained that the mural 'focuses on representational imagery of the ceremonial dancing of Gumbaynggir people, weaved together with traditional forms in thanks to their totematic spiritual emblem.

The new mural in Chris Hemsworth’s Byron Bay home. Picture: Instagram

"Long shifting black lines ripple across the wall demonstrating the power and energy from dancing feet stamping into the ground.

"Blue circular line work is painted over the top throughout the composition in reference to the ocean in an act of thanks for its healing powers and all that is received from it. In this piece, Otis uses traditional symbols and imagery in grandiose scale in a display of contemporary practice and thought."

Carey, who surfs with Hemsworth around Byron Bay, responded with his own love on his Instagram page.

"It was such a pleasure to paint and share a part of my culture for @chrishemsworth & @elsapatakyconfidential," he wrote.

"For years I've been waiting to create a piece of this scale and to be able to do this for such an incredibly talented family I feel so honoured and grateful, thanks legends."

Construction is surging ahead on the Avengers star’s new Byron Bay mansion.

Hemsworth's post has attracted more than 1.2 million likes and almost 3000 comments from the likes of his brother Luke who wrote: "wow. Truly epic can't wait to see it in person."

Workers are putting the finishing touches to the Hemsworth mansion which boasts six bedrooms, a gym, steam room, media room, games room and 50m rooftop infinity pool with sweeping views of secluded Seven Mile Beach.