Menu
Login
SOCIAL SETTING: Hentley Farm in the Barossa Valley is coming Walter's Lounge for a delicious long lunch.
SOCIAL SETTING: Hentley Farm in the Barossa Valley is coming Walter's Lounge for a delicious long lunch. CONTRIBUTED
News

Hentley Farm holds long lunch at Walter's Lounge

Claudia Alp
by
3rd Sep 2018 9:32 PM

GUESTS who enjoy the finer things in life will be treated to a five-course shared menu and a choice of five wines at the Hentley Farm Long Lunch this month.

The event is set to be held in Walter's Lounge overlooking the Port of Airlie, however the tastes and smells will take guests to the rolling hills on the banks of Greenock Creek in the Barossa Valley.

Hentley Farm boasts a "food and wine heaven” bringing the distinctive wines of the boutique, single-estate vineyard to Airlie Beach.

Guests will be able to enjoy a five-course, chef's shared tasting menu among a range of delectable wines which can only be sourced from a high-class vineyard.

Based at the bottom of Mantra's Boathouse Apartments located in Airlie Beach, the scene will be set for the perfect, Sunday afternoon, watching the yachts come in to Port of Airlie and the sun begin to set over the turquoise Whitsunday water.

Places are filling fast so bookings are essential. Secure a spot by called 49482537 or email info@walterslounge.com.au.

Payment for the event is due upon booking.

airlie beach barossa valley long lunch social walters lounge whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Proserpine runs as one for Cystic Fibrosis

    Proserpine runs as one for Cystic Fibrosis

    News RUNNERS and canines assembled at St Catherine's Catholic College for the third annual Run as 1 fun run raising awareness and money for Cystic Fibrosis.

    Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    News Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    News RACQ CQ Rescue reveals increase in call-outs to road crash victims.

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    News Region's resilience and community spirit on show in Canberra.

    Local Partners