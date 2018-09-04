Hentley Farm holds long lunch at Walter's Lounge

SOCIAL SETTING: Hentley Farm in the Barossa Valley is coming Walter's Lounge for a delicious long lunch.

SOCIAL SETTING: Hentley Farm in the Barossa Valley is coming Walter's Lounge for a delicious long lunch. CONTRIBUTED

GUESTS who enjoy the finer things in life will be treated to a five-course shared menu and a choice of five wines at the Hentley Farm Long Lunch this month.

The event is set to be held in Walter's Lounge overlooking the Port of Airlie, however the tastes and smells will take guests to the rolling hills on the banks of Greenock Creek in the Barossa Valley.

Hentley Farm boasts a "food and wine heaven” bringing the distinctive wines of the boutique, single-estate vineyard to Airlie Beach.

Guests will be able to enjoy a five-course, chef's shared tasting menu among a range of delectable wines which can only be sourced from a high-class vineyard.

Based at the bottom of Mantra's Boathouse Apartments located in Airlie Beach, the scene will be set for the perfect, Sunday afternoon, watching the yachts come in to Port of Airlie and the sun begin to set over the turquoise Whitsunday water.

Places are filling fast so bookings are essential. Secure a spot by called 49482537 or email info@walterslounge.com.au.

Payment for the event is due upon booking.