The best Cyber Monday deals

BLACK Friday is over and Cyber Monday is here.

While the younger cousin of the post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy started as a separate event, with retail increasingly moving online there is now very little distinction between the two.

Many retailers simply keep their Black Friday sales going until Monday night, while others offer separate deals under the Cyber Monday banner. Either way, if you have any money left there are some pretty good bargains on offer.

"Every year this gets bigger and bigger," said Australian Retailers Association executive director Russell Zimmerman. "From what I'm hearing from retailers it's been very successful. Having said that, it's early days yet and there's no real numbers being published."

Mr Zimmerman said Black Friday had gone from a largely bricks-and-mortar event in the US that Australians participated in via online sales, to Australian retailers offering their own online deals, to increasingly a bricks-and-mortar shopping occasion Down Under.

"They've sort of gone from Black Friday to Black Weekend morphing into Cyber Monday," he said. "Some retailers are not talking any longer about the sale finishing at a particular time, they're running it right through. It's become an extremely important event on the calendar."

Last year, shoppers in the US spent nearly $16 billion over the four-day period. Finder.com.au estimates Aussies spent about $200 million, with that figure expected to top $320 million this year.

Amazon, which marked its first Black Friday in the country after being widely expected to launch in time for last year's event, said the most popular products were the Echo Dot, Nintendo Switch and Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless Bluetooth headphones.

The most popular deal was 'save 35 per cent off select video games'. Aussies' gaming obsession also translated into toys, with Monopoly Fortnite Edition the bestseller in the category.

"We have been delighted with the response to our first ever Black Friday Sale in Australia with customers shopping at a record level on Amazon.com.au," Amazon Australia country manager Rocco Braeuniger said in a statement.

"Customers have snapped up deals across the board with video games and games consoles being the best-selling of all the deals on the first day of our Black Friday deals event. With great deals throughout the weekend, we look forward to bringing customers more deals across great brands for Cyber Monday."

The best-selling video game was Red Dead Redemption II, the best-selling product outside of video games was the Finish All-in-One Max Dishwasher Tablet and the best-selling book was Michelle Obama's Becoming.

The best-selling homeware product was the Roomba 605 Robotic Vacuum, while the best-selling fashion brands included Bonds, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and Birkenstock, according to Amazon.

LATEST CYBER MONDAY DEALS

• Books

Book Depository: Up to 60 per cent off, 48 hours only

QBD Books: Earn double loyalty credit

Amazon: Up to 50 per cent off Dan Brown, J.K. Rowling books

Dymocks: 23 per cent off Barefoot Investor for Families ($22.99)

Booktopia: Save 25 per cent on top 100 bestsellers

• Cosmetics

Priceline: Double 'Sister Club' points, free shipping over $100

Chemist Warehouse: $20 off when you spend over $200, code CYBER20

Sephora: Any three Fenty Beauty Match Stix for $79, code MATCHSTIX

Mecca: One day only pre-sale of NARS Ignited Eyeshadow Palette

Walgreens: 30 per cent off site wide, code CYBER30

• Electronics

Amazon: 14 per cent off DJI Phantom 4 Pro drone ($1499)

eBay: 18 per cent off Dell G3 3579 FHD gaming laptop ($1299)

JB Hi-Fi: 25 per cent off Samsung 55-inch QLED TV ($1495)

Kogan: 33 per cent off Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB ($669)

Best Buy: 50 per cent off Beats By Dre Powerbeats ($US100)

• Games and Toys

Walmart: 30 per cent off Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower ($US69.97)

EB Games: 60 per cent off God of War ($39)

Steam: 60 per cent off Assassin's Creed franchise

Big W: Xbox One S 1TB Console + Fortnite

Target: 38 per cent off Shadow of the Tomb Raider ($49)

• Appliances

Harvey Norman: Nespresso Essenza Mini $97 + $20 cashback, $20 coffee

Bing Lee: Philips HD9651/91 Airfryer XXL $429 + $50 cashback

The Good Guys: $200 store credit when you spend $1300 or more

Myer: 42 per cent off Dyson V7 Cordfree Handstick ($347)

Appliances Online: 27 per cent off Euromaid washing machine ($399)

• Fashion

Topshop: Up to 50 per cent off everything

GAP: 50 per cent off everything, code CYBER

David Jones: 20 per cent off women's fashion, shoes and accessories

Cotton On: Nothing over $20, excludes new arrivals

Lorna Jane: 30 per cent off when you buy three items

Missguided: 50 per cent off everything, code USEME50

ShowPo: 25 per cent off orders over $100, code CYBER25

Black Swallow: 30 per cent off site wide, code CYBER30

The Iconic: 30 per cent off, code SAVE30

InStitchu: 15 per cent off store wide, code CYBER15

Joe Button: 15 per cent off multi-purchase and bundle deals

frank.chung@news.com.au