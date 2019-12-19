Here comes Santa Claus

SANTA has swapped out his sleigh for another mode of transport, instead gracing Airlie Beach with his festive spirit while travelling by bus.

Whitsunday Transit bus driver Stewart Palmer has been spreading Christmas cheer to passengers both young and old during his bus route where he has been channelling the man in red, beard and all.

Mr Palmer started wearing his festive getup 17 years ago when he worked on the Sunshine Coast and has kept the tradition alive since joining Whitsunday Transit nine years ago, no matter rain, hail or heatwave.

“’Aren’t you hot?’ would be the biggest question I get,” he said.

“The kids love it and so do the old people, because people forget that Airlie Beach is a holiday town.

“There’s a lot of old people up there who’ve got no one and a lot of the backpackers who also have no one, so if I can put a smile on their face for ten minutes it’s worth all the effort.

“It costs nothing to put a smile on someone’s face.”

Mr Stewart usually dusts the suit off ready for December 1, wearing it every shift for the lead-up to Christmas.

“The locals tell me when it’s time to get out the Santa suit, so they’re used to me doing it,” he said.

The merry motorist will be driving the bus on the big day itself but said it was okay if he could continue to spread the Christmas cheer.

“I just like bring a little bit of happiness to someone,” he said.

“If someone gets a smile and it makes their day then it’s worth it.”