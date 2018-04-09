Menu
Here comes the bride (and her students) all dressed in white

ATTENDANTS: Prep teacher Demi Souvlis made sure her students had a role to play in her wedding to Matthew Hilton.
ATTENDANTS: Prep teacher Demi Souvlis made sure her students had a role to play in her wedding to Matthew Hilton.
Damian Bathersby
WEDDING gown? Check.

Cake? Check.

Twenty prep students dressed in white? Check.

It's not the usual wedding checklist but when St Thomas Moore prep teacher Demi Souvlis was organising her big day, she knew she couldn't walk down the aisle without the kids from her class being there.

And so about 20 prep classmates, all dressed in white, led her down the aisle at Stella Maris Catholic Church on Saturday.

"They are so gorgeous and such a big part of my life, I just couldn't imagine doing it without them," 23-year-old Demi said before her wedding to Matthew Hilton.

"When we first got engaged, the kids asked me about my ring and I explained it to them.

"Then they asked if they could come to the wedding and it got me thinking - they are so special to me, why not have them play a special role?

"Apart from Matt, they really are my life."

Demi said the youngsters wanted to wear white to match her gown and their parents had been happy to make their dreams come true.

The day went off without a hitch and while the youngsters didn't get to attend the wedding reception, they did enjoy a cupcake reception outside the church after the ceremony.

"That way I got to share even more of the day with them," Demi said.

