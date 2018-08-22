Dutton three votes from power

JUST a day after Peter Dutton said he would go quietly to the backbench, the former home affairs minister has revealed he is "working the phones" to win the prime ministership.

Now it is starting to emerge that Mr Dutton's camp claim to have 40 out of 43 votes needed to call another Liberal partyroom meeting which could happen as soon as this afternoon or tomorrow.

Other names are also being thrown around including Scott Morrison and Julie Bishop, with some reports indicating Mr Morrison is attempting to put together a ticket to run with Mr Dutton as his deputy.

But Mr Morrison has reportedly rejected that idea, saying he fully supports Mr Turnbull.

The showdown could happen as soon as before Questime Time at 2pm, with The Courier Mail reporting key backers of Mr Turnbull's have switched to the Dutton camp, likely sparking a mass Cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking to 3AW this morning, Mr Dutton said he was campaigning to gain the numbers to run a second successful challenge against Mr Turnbull.

"You don't go into a ballot believing you're going to lose and if I believe that a majority of colleagues support me, then I would consider my position," he said.

"Of course I am (working the phones). I'm speaking to colleagues. I'm not going to beat around the bush with that."

The would-be Liberal leader has also unveiled his grand plans to save Australia.

In a bid to win over voters, Mr Dutton has outlined his policies with an immediate focus on removing the GST from power bills, which would be an automatic 10 per cent reduction.

He also wants a Royal Commission into the energy and fuel companies he thinks are rorting the country because Australians are paying some of the highest energy bills in the world.

Meanwhile, Mr Turnbull has suffered another devastating body blow, with the Senate voting down his signature company tax cut policy by 36 votes to 30.

The Prime Minister is steeling himself for the next assault, with Mr Dutton thought to be preparing for a second challenge on the leadership within days.

There are now reports Scott Morrison i according to 4BC's Ray Hadley.

"It would be an automatic reduction of 10 per cent. People would feel an impact straight away, it would be a down payment on other things you could do to help reduce electricity bills.

"The other thing I think we could do is I think we could set up a Royal Commission into electricity and fuel companies. Australian consumers have been paying way too much for way to long and something just isn't right."

He said people were struggling to understand what the government stood for.

"In a country where we've got an abundance of natural resources, of renewables, of coal of hydro, yet we're paying some of the highest costs for energy in the world and similarly for fuel," he said.

"They're the sorts of things we need to talk about and should be working on and if we do, I believe that people will strongly support the government."

Triple M's The Hot Breakfast hosts asked Mr Dutton to detail his career history, background and upbringing so Australians could understand the "down-to-earth" side of him he said they often did not see.

He also couldn't name his favourite AC/DC song because he said he had not had much sleep.

Mr Turnbull had the same reaction on Triple M last year, but instead provided a Mental as Anything song.