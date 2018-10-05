Here's to you Mr and Mrs Robinson

DIAMOND TIMES: Myra and Rex Robinson, of Cannon Valley, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a party on the weekend.

DIAMOND TIMES: Myra and Rex Robinson, of Cannon Valley, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a party on the weekend. Monique Preston

REX and Myra Robinson's first date had an unexpected ending after they were caught in stormy seas on a boat.

There were no stormy seas for the couple on the weekend though as they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a party with family and friends.

The pair met in 1955 in Torquay, England, when a group of new and old friends got together to go swimming at the beach.

Mr Robinson was in the Royal Air Force and had just returned from Singapore when one of his friends invited him to join him and a group of friends, including nurses from the hospital.

Being November in England, Mr Robinson remembers the day as being "bitterly cold”.

Mrs Robinson remembers meeting her now husband.

"He was the new bloke in town so we were all interested,” she said.

From the that first meeting, the pair decided to meet for a first date a few days later.

"He invited me out on his boat and I loved boats,” Mrs Robinson said.

When they set out there were clear skies and they had a calm sea.

While they were having afternoon tea, the weather took a turn for the worse.

"(Coming back to shore) we were the only boat out but the lifeboats,” Mrs Robinson said.

"She says the first time I took her out I tried to drown her,” Mr Robinson said.

The couple married three years later at a ceremony at St Michael's Church in Newquay, England.

Back in those days, wedding receptions were at lunchtime.

"We were supposed to go away (after the reception) but everyone was going back to my parents' house for a party,” Mrs Robinson said.

"We went too but we got told off because you didn't do that.”

Sixty years later the Robinsons celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary in Cannon Valley, where they have lived since 1963.

When asked what they thought of having a marriage that had lasted so long, both Mr and Mrs Robinson said they didn't really think about it.

"You just go from day to day,” Mrs Robinson said.

"You get busy doing things. You don't think about it.

"People say it's a long time, but it doesn't feel like it.”

Their marriage has certainly lasted longer than the Robinsons expected when they first met.

"At first we said we'll go out together until we find somebody else,” Mr Robinson said.

These days Mr and Mrs Robinson have four children - Keryn Heenan, Bryony Te Tau, Jeremy and Podge - eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.