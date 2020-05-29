Here’s your chance to land a role with major mining company

Applications for the 2021 BHP Mitsubishi Alliance apprenticeship program are now open.

Successful applicants will be given the opportunity to specialise in a range of trades such as Electrical, Mechanical, Diesel Fitting, Auto-Electrical, Refrigeration Mechanics and Boiler making.

This program has been instrumental in creating career pathways for local, aspiring tradespeople of all kinds.

According to BMA Asset President, James Palmer, the program caters to a diverse group of people, ranging from school leavers through to mature age people.

"These apprentices are the future of our business and the apprenticeships offer a critical pathway into a career in mining for regional communities," he said.

"While the challenges of COVID-19 continue to evolve, it's important we continue to support the local communities where we operate.

"This includes seeking another strong apprentice cohort for 2021 to ensure our workforce is built upon solid foundations of local qualified tradespeople."

For Dysart local Angela Mills, the program has allowed her to get a foot in the door of an industry she is passionate about.

"I have found my dream ­career - boiler making is so ­interesting, because instead of replacing parts I get to make them from scratch," Ms Mills said.

"It's the best experience, and a chance you should take if given the opportunity."

For more information or to apply for a role head to careers.bhp.com.