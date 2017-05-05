Hero doctor in national spotlight

SHE was a hero in our backyard and now for the rest of Australia too.

Dr Melissa McCann appeared on national television on Friday morning recounting how her Whitsunday Family Practice was turned in to a makeshift hospital in the immediate aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"The first few days were really, really crazy, we had no power or water (and) it felt like an army hospital or something like that," she said.

Sunrise host Samantha Armytage said this really resonated with her.

"It's a medical clinic in Airlie Beach, a first world country, that's pretty frightening," she said.

"(But) it sums up the community spirit here. That's the resilience, that's the generosity, that's the kindness.

"As a New South Wales girl, I'm proud to be Australian when I see these Queenslanders pulling together like that."

Dr McCann said she actually started work back at the clinic "literally" as soon as the cyclone had passed and the next two weeks were flat out.

"We were asked by the ambulance just before the cyclone passed, if the road to Proserpine Hospital became blocked, would we act as a makeshift hospital to bring patients to, which of course we were happy to help with," she said.

"Our first job was a baby to be delivered imminently and a few hours later, (ambulance services) started phoning with very unwell (and) injured patients who needed to be brought to the clinic."

Moving to the Whitsundays four years ago and opening her practice in 2015, Dr McCann said the entire experience had reinforced why she wanted to move to the region in the first place.

"It just highlighted for me why we wanted to move here and why the family has invested so much in this community and we wanted to be part of it.

"Everyone just came together and helped each other no questions asked.

"It was amazing to be part of that," she said.