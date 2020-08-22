Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
This is the heartbreaking moment a soldier breaks down at the grave of the beloved search and rescue dog he trained and eventually adopted.
This is the heartbreaking moment a soldier breaks down at the grave of the beloved search and rescue dog he trained and eventually adopted.
Pets & Animals

Hero dog’s tearful farewell

22nd Aug 2020 12:37 PM

A hero dog has been tearfully farewelled by the man who trained and eventually adopted him.

Wang Rujian worked alongside Tianbao for years, training the search and rescue dog to find disaster survivors.

Tianbao also saved his life, after he passed out due to lack of oxygen while the pair searched for survivors from 2010's 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai.

RELATED: Cheeky dog rescued after chasing ducks

The search and rescue dog, Tianbao, has died after 13 years. Picture: Shandong Fire Protection
The search and rescue dog, Tianbao, has died after 13 years. Picture: Shandong Fire Protection

RELATED: Dead chicks sent through mail

RELATED: 'Heartbreaking' story behind emu photo

According to China's state-run media, Rujian and Tianbao found a survivor in a small hole, but when Rujian became unconscious Tianbao barked for rescuers to come help while biting Rujian's calf to wake him up.

"After this incident, Tianbao and I became life and death partners," Rujian said.

Tianbao retired in 2016 but Rujian watched the dog's health deteriorate when he visited the kennel where Tianbao lived.

He was eventually allowed to adopt and look after the dog who saved his life, until Tianbao died of organ failure on July 26.

The search and rescue dog Tianbao participated in Qinghai rescue before his death. Picture: Shandong Fire Protection
The search and rescue dog Tianbao participated in Qinghai rescue before his death. Picture: Shandong Fire Protection

On Wednesday afternoon Tianbao was farewelled.

Rujian polished Tianbao's tombstone in the Meritorious Dog Cemetery of the Shandong Search and Rescue Dog Professional Mobile Detachment, laid flowers and food at the grave and finally broke down in tears.

A video shared on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, shows the moment Rujian farewells his friend of 13 years.

"Tianbao, I have you all the way, it's worth it! May you go well all the way," Rujian said.

The search and rescue dog Tianbao participated in the rescue before his death. Picture: Shandong Fire Protection
The search and rescue dog Tianbao participated in the rescue before his death. Picture: Shandong Fire Protection

 

Originally published as Hero dog's tearful farewell

animals dog pet tianbao

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reality TV star’s donation gives tablets to rural fireys

        Premium Content Reality TV star’s donation gives tablets to rural fireys

        Celebrity Kylie Jenner has donated $200,000 to roll out bushfire mapping tablets to our rural brigades.

        NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted in Prossie, Airlie

        Premium Content NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted in Prossie, Airlie

        Crime A man was found in bushland and another was forced to spend a night in the...

        Mine inquiry announces second round of public hearings

        Premium Content Mine inquiry announces second round of public hearings

        News Hearings will focus on the Grosvenor blast and methane exceedances.

        What happens to Brunker’s WRC seat now he’s in state race

        Premium Content What happens to Brunker’s WRC seat now he’s in state race

        Council News There could be some changes to the council table now Division 6 councillor has...