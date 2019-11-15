‘Hero’ loses everything as he helps neighbour in blaze

A SUNSHINE Coast man lost "everything" when he rushed to a neighbour's aid when they were being evacuated in Friday's Cooroibah bushfire.

While Jayden Peterson was on his way to save his belongings with a friend, they instead rushed to help Sienna Martin as she struggled getting her four horses to safety during the blaze.

In the process of moving the horses, the 25-year-old's shed was engulfed, destroying his motorbike, gear, tools and more.

"I couldn't believe what was happening," he said. "I just wanted to get all my stuff and just get out, but I had no time."

Jayden, a plasterer by trade, had saved for years to buy the bike of his dreams.

Ms Martin told the Daily she could not describe how grateful she was to her "hero", who kept her calm while helping her to safety.

"By the time I got (home) … the fire was totally out of control and I had four horses to leave, and it was just me," she said.

Jayden Peterson goes through the remains of his shed in Cooroibah. Photo: John McCutcheon/Sunshine Coast Daily

"They dropped everything and helped me walk my horses maybe 5km to safety and keep me calm.

"I just couldn't thank them enough."

When she later learned Jayden had lost his motorbike and shed full of tools in the blaze, she said she wanted to do anything she could to help.

She got in touch with Michael Brown from Team Moto at Maroochydore, who has donated $1000 of motorcycle gear to Jayden.

"Team Moto were just amazing. It didn't even take them an hour to get it approved by the board to help this young bloke out," Ms Martin said.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help Jayden get back on his feet.

More than $700 has been raised of the page's $5000 goal.

Mr Brown said Jayden's sacrifice showed an incredible moment of kindness in a horrific situation.

"It is not a lot that we have done compared to Jayden and Sienna, but it is a step in the right direction to get him back on top," he said.