Hero teacher acts as human shield in schoolyard brawl

Shocking new footage shows how a heroic teacher put her own body on the line to protect a student from a violent attack in the grounds of a Townsville high school.

A 37-year-old teacher from Thuringowa State High School has made a complaint with police after she was injured while intervening in a schoolyard fight on Tuesday.

Video that appears to have been filmed by a student shows two boys squaring off against each other before the female teacher steps in.

While she is attempting to remove one of the teenagers from the situation the other is hit by another student.

The incident then erupts with multiple children being involved and two children going to ground before the teacher heroically throws herself over an injured child.

A teacher has been filmed acting as a human shield during a brawl among students at Thuringowa State High School. Photo: Supplied

The confronting footage shows several children kicking at the injured boy and teacher as she attempts to protect him.

Students flee the area when the teacher raises her voice and commands them to stop.

Kirwan Police Station acting officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Devon Cupitt said police had obtained video footage which was now part of their investigation.

"It's still under investigation but we have obtained footage and it is definitely a schoolyard fight," Sen Sgt Cupitt said.

"This behaviour shouldn't be tolerated anywhere in the community let alone within our schools which are meant to be safe environments for students and teachers to be."

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after the melee and later released suffering minor injuries.

The teacher is understood to have sought her own medical treatment.

Sen-Sgt Cupitt said young people filming fights was a concerning trend that promoted a dangerous message around youth circles.

"It is concerning with these fights, be whether they are consensual or not, being broadcast on social media," he said.

"People aren't understanding the ramifications of what these assaults can do to victims."