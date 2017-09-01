Heroes Prossie-bound

QUEENSLAND cricket legends are heading to the Whitsunday Coast to boost a region still recovering from Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

The Bulls Masters, featuring the likes of Jimmy Maher, Ian Healy, Allan Border, Michael Kasprowicz and Lee Carseldine will take on a Whitsunday Coast All-Stars team in a Twenty20 clash in Proserpine on Friday September 15.

The Bulls Masters will also conduct school clinics in Bowen, Airlie Beach and Proserpine on Thursday September 14 and a free Super Clinic in Proserpine the next day during a visit supported by the Queensland Government.

There will be free entry to the Twenty20 match, which will be followed by a community meet-and-greet featuring the Bulls Masters at the Reef Gateway Hotel at Airlie Beach from 7.30pm on Friday September 15.

Maher, the Bulls Masters Managing Director, said the visit to the region was central to the organisation's goal to help regional Queensland.

"So many of us were products of the regional parts of this great state and right now we know parts of Queensland are still recovering from Cyclone Debbie,” Maher said.

"We can't wait to meet the locals.”

Mayor Andrew Willcox is excited to welcome the Bulls Masters to the Whitsunday Region to take on the Whitsunday Coast All Stars team.

"There is no doubt our community is still getting back to business as normal after Cyclone Debbie,” he said.

"Events like this Bulls Masters clash give a much-needed boost for our residents and businesses who have endured some tough times recently.”

For more information, contact Brendan West, Bulls Masters, 0402 556 646

Bulls Masters itinerary

Thursday: September 14 . School visits and clinics in Bowen, Proserpine and Airlie Beach

Friday: September 15

12.30-1.30pm: Free Super Clinic, Proserpine Cricket Club, Crystalbrook Rd

2pm: T20 match Bulls Masters vs Whitsunday Coast All Stars

7.30-9.30pm: Meet and Greet, Reef Gateway Hotel