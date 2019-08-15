Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daily Telegraph
Daily Telegraph
Crime

Heroic CBD ‘chair man’ identified as Sydney lawyer

by Nicole Hogan
15th Aug 2019 5:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SYDNEY lawyer John Bamford has been identified as the hero armed with a humble pub chair who kept alleged CBD stabber Mert Ney at bay.

Mr Bamford has not spoken publicly about his efforts to distract Ney as he waved a knife at passers-by.

John Bamford, aka chair man, approaches Mert Ney as he stands on the bonnet of a car with a butcher’s knife in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Seven News
John Bamford, aka chair man, approaches Mert Ney as he stands on the bonnet of a car with a butcher’s knife in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Seven News

He has been dubbed "chair man" for his efforts in pursuing Ney through the CBD on Tuesday.

After the attack, Mr Bamford returned the chair to the pub where he acquired it and strolled next door to his favourite eatery for a bite to eat.

He sat alone and had his regular beef and mushroom pie.

Mr Bamford, with his chair, prepares to take on Ney, who can be seen holding his knife. Picture: Twitter/@Ayusha77
Mr Bamford, with his chair, prepares to take on Ney, who can be seen holding his knife. Picture: Twitter/@Ayusha77

A worker from the cafe under Rock­liff Chambers said Mr Bamford did an amazing job.

"I think he is a real hero."

He is among the last of the ­heroes to be identified after NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said he didn't want to miss any person who "acted courageously" during Ney's apprehension.

More Stories

Show More
cbd chair man identified crime sydney stabbing

Top Stories

    Green and gold for Iron Mike

    premium_icon Green and gold for Iron Mike

    Sport 'It'll be special. Life's short. When you get to my age you've got to accept it (opportunities such as this) with open arms.'

    • 15th Aug 2019 5:30 AM
    Cowboys teach their skills to the next generation

    premium_icon Cowboys teach their skills to the next generation

    Rugby League The North Queensland Cowboys visited Bowen this week.

    • 15th Aug 2019 5:05 AM
    Supreme sailing at Airlie Beach Race Week

    Supreme sailing at Airlie Beach Race Week

    Water Sports Queensland's largest mainland regatta has been a big hit.

    • 15th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Man verbally abuses cop with racist comments

    premium_icon Man verbally abuses cop with racist comments

    Crime Magistrate makes clear, racism will not fly.

    • 15th Aug 2019 5:00 AM