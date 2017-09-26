BOWEN'S Corey Jensen has been named in the number 16 jersey for the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys' Grand Final Clash with the Melbourne Storm.

Corey has played 14 consecutive games for the Cowboys this season after being re-called to the side in Round 15 to face future Grand Finalists Melbourne.

At 23 years old, Corey is the second youngest member of the Cowboys current forward rotation. Having signed on with the Cowboys for Season 2018, the experience of an NRL Grand Final will only boost Corey's potential to be even better next year.

With 16 NRL Games to his name, Corey is still yet to make a handling error.

In fact, he is the only member of last weekend's forward rotation to not make an error in 2017.

With the Cowboys recent success coming off the back of an impressive completion rate, Corey's safe hands are a must against the Melbourne Storm.

With many forwards missing matches through injury, Jensen has brought stability to the bench.

Despite limited game time off the bench, Corey is averaging 70m per game in 2017.

After spending his junior years in Bowen, Corey played senior footy in Ayr before getting a start with the Townsville Blackhawks.

Corey's history in the area ensures he plays with pride and passion every time he pulls on a Cowboys jersey.

Today's announcement has brought joy to local supporters who were worried from reported rumours saying he may be dropped in favour of co-captain Matt Scott.

When its broke down to minutes played, Corey averages more metres while on the field in 2017 then his likely replacement, Australian Prop Matthew Scott.

He has also missed less tackles and made more tackles when on the field then his co-captain Scott.

During Saturday's game, only one Cowboys forward could boast an entire Career in the Townsville Region and that is Corey Jensen.