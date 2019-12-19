Menu
Police are warning residents to be vigilant this holiday season as property crime spikes across the Sunshine Coast. Photo: File
Crime

Hide the keys: Police warning as holiday crime spikes

Ashley Carter
19th Dec 2019 8:05 AM
SUNSHINE Coast police are urging residents to be vigilant this holiday season with an increase in young offenders targeting unlocked homes and cars.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton said it was common to see an increase in property crime offences over the Christmas period.

"What we do tend to see is an increase in those sneak offences, so houses and business premises that have been broken into," he said.

"Motor vehicles are also another cause of concern for us."

Snr Sgt Eaton said residents leaving homes and cars unlocked made themselves an "easy target" for thieves.

Sunshine Coast CIB Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton. Photo: Ashley Carter
He said during school holidays, it was often juveniles committing these types of offences.

Snr Sgt Eaton urged residents to be vigilant with "basic" security like locking cars and homes.

"With the house, we'd ask that people go one step further," he said. "Crooks these days don't hot-wire cars, they don't need to.

"They will break into somebody's house, they go to the fruit bowl that's on the counter … and they have the keys to these really nice motor vehicles. They jump in these cars and they go and commit lots of offences."

Snr Sgt Eaton said offenders were often targeting high-end, expensive cars.

"We have offenders who roam around the streets and they see a nice car, a nice Prado or 4WD parked in the driveway and they'll come back and they'll target that house," he said.

"If your house is left unlocked and unattended, or if those keys are out, there's a fair chance that your motor vehicle is going to be targeted."

He said residents should also let neighbours know if they are going on holidays and organise for mail to be re-delivered.

