Couple relives terrifying home invasion

A couple has opened up about a scary home invasion where they woke up with teens inside their home, before one of them was stabbed as the young crims escaped.

A Moreton Bay couple have described a terrifying ordeal in which a group of youths broke into their home during the night, hid in a spare room and allegedly stabbed one of them with a steak knife.

Police were called to a home in Burpengary East about 1am Tuesday after Laura and Stephan - who are now too spooked to reveal their last name and street - woke up to their dog barking.

Laura said there was a group of teenagers hiding in the spare room after breaking in and trying to steal their cars.

"Stephan ran down hall and saw my car interior lights were on," Laura told The Courier-Mail.

"We thought they had run outside and were in backyard, so walked out and saw the fly screen pulled off a window."

Police at the scene of a home invasion in Burpengary East. Picture: Supplied

When Stephan attempted to stop one of the teens from escaping through a window, he was subsequently stabbed in the hand.

"One had run into kitchen to grab a knife but I didn't see them, then heard Stephan screaming and the two of them had jumped out the window at him," Laura said.

"He ended up with a stab wound to his hand, with our own damn steak knife."

Two youths fled the scene but were later arrested by police.

Shockingly, after police had left and Stephan was taken to hospital for stitches, Laura heard a noise inside of a cupboard.

"That's when I realised that our neighbours had said they saw three of them but only two left our place," she said.

Laura grabbed a kitchen knife and opened the closet to final another 15-year-old hiding.

She "had her pinned down" until police came back to the house.

Police at the Burpengary East home. Picture: Supplied

The couple said they were shocked a group of youths would break into their home during the pandemic and their neighbourhood has since upgraded security measures.

"It's definitely something you're not expecting, especially during a time of having to home isolate," Stephan said.

"You're not allowed to go anywhere so the last thing we were expecting was a break in."

A girl, 15, and boy, 15, have been charged with burglary and enter premise.

They will face the Redcliffe Children's Court tomorrow.

Investigations are continuing.

"We are so lucky that Chevy (their dog) alerted us and we got up quick so they panicked without getting our cars and we got the key back that one of them took with them," Laura wrote on Facebook.

"Horrible but could of been so much worse."

Originally published as 'Hiding in the spare room': Couple's terrifying home invasion