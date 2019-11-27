High alert: Fire ban extended

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a warning that the local fire ban will now be in place until 11.59pm Wednesday December 4.

RESIDENTS have been warned to be on high alert over the next week, as Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has extended a local fire ban in the Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac regions.

Today, Wednesday November 27, QFES issued a warning that the local fire ban would be in place until 11.59pm on Wednesday, December 4.

“Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled,” it said.

Exactly one year since the start of the devastating November 2018 fires, QFES warned “heightened fire conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly”.

Residents may still use power tools; however, they are encouraged to use extreme care and have water nearby to extinguish any fire that may result.

The Bureau of Meteorology has reported that the fire danger in the Central Coast and Whitsundays would remain at ‘High’ until Saturday, November 30.

Local fire bans will also affect in the Central Highlands, Woorabinda, Banana, Gladstone, Livingstone and Rockhampton Local Government Areas.