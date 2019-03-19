High cost of fares to CQ region

WHILE the cost of flying out of Mackay is usually bearable, an aspiring politician has labelled flights to other parts of Central Queensland as astronomical.

Federal Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson said the return ticket price to Brisbane could set a Central Queensland resident in Rockhampton, Moranbah or other coalfields communities like Emerald back as much as $700.

"It's simply outrageous. The airlines are treating us like mugs,” he said.

Mr Robertson said the huge amount airlines charged was especially painful when local residents had to fly south to visit family or see medical specialists.

"When someone has to travel to Brisbane for a medical procedure, it's a real kick in the teeth to be charged through the nose for the flight down,” he said.

Mr Robertson said the high cost was also hurting local tourism operators.

He said more should be done to rein in the costs.

"I'm not promising I've got a silver bullet to this issue, but we literally can't afford to keep sitting on our hands while our local community and economy suffers,” he said.

"We need to make the airlines accountable first and foremost.

"They must come clean and explain why this happening to us and what they are prepared to do to fix it.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the LNP had tried to address this issue.

"We have contacted some of the other budget airlines to see if they will come into this area and offer more services,” she said.

Both Virgin Australia and the Qantas Group, which represents Qantas Link and Jetstar, said the cost of flying to regional areas was higher than to metropolitan areas.

A Virgin Australia spokeswoman said they were committed to providing a consistent and reliable services throughout the regional flight network in Queensland.

"Airfare pricing on any given route is driven by a combination of factors, including demand, how close the date of booking is to the date of travel, competitive activity, seasonality, operating costs and third party costs such as airport pricing and taxes,” she said.

"The pricing of airfares to regional ports will fluctuate as a result of such factors.”

A Qantas Group spokeswoman said the company understood the importance of air travel for people in regional areas.

"Regardless of the reasons, we continue to take action to make regional transport accessible, while also keeping it commercially sustainable,” she said.

"We offer regular sales and around 80 per cent of Qantas regional customers buy our lead-in and sale fares, while less than 2 per cent buy the most expensive flexible fares.”

In 2017, Qantas launched a discounted fares program which has expanded to include Moranbah.

It provides discounts up to 30 per cent of fares.

Qantas said the program ran in regional cities where residents competed with a very high proportion of corporate travel, specifically from the resource industry, or were impacted by their remoteness and travel options.