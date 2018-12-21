High fives all round

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Siena Gardner (left) and Amy Hungerford are thrilled with their results and will be heading off to university next year.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Siena Gardner (left) and Amy Hungerford are thrilled with their results and will be heading off to university next year. Georgia Simpson

IN 2008, Amy Hungerford and Siena Gardner met when Siena commenced Year 2 at Proserpine State School.

During the next 11 years the two girls became firm friends and attained outstanding academic results, with the pair sharing the Proserpine State High School's dux honours for 2018.

On Saturday morning they received their OP scores, and the two each secured an OP2, the highest marks for their cohort.

"I was thrilled, it was just amazing,” Siena said after receiving her results.

Amy said she was surprised to receive her final score.

"I knew I got all right grades, but it was quite surprising still,” she said.

Although the pair has been together throughout the majority of their schooling, they will be

going their separate ways next year as they

commence university.

Amy won a 50 per cent scholarship to Bond University on the Gold Coast to study a double degree of Business and International Relations.

"I'm moving down in three weeks, I'm excited but there's a bit of nerves there, too,” she said.

Meanwhile, Siena wants to pursue medicine and is finalising interviews and deciding between James Cook University in Townsville or Monash University in Melbourne.

"I've always wanted to help people, it's something I've always been very passionate about,” she said.