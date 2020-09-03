High hopes for sporting field where kids can ‘run amok’

Gloucester Sports and Recreation Association vice president Russell Muller hoped the community would support a proposal for a new recreation area.

Gloucester Sports and Recreation Association vice president Russell Muller hoped the community would support a proposal for a new recreation area.

A SPORTING field at Hydeaway Bay is back on the cards with residents hoping their proposal will provide some much-needed space for kids to “run amok”.

The push for a sporting field started in 2005 when the council conducted a study into developing open spaces across the region.

Gloucester Sports and Recreation Association Centre was identified as an area for development with the potential to host organised sports.

The plan for a field was revisited again in 2015 when members called on the council to apply for a funding grant for cyclone-affected communities.

Now, members are hoping it’s third time lucky.

Gloucester Sports and Recreation Association vice president Russell Muller said the space would provide an area for families and children to play safely.

“We’re working with the council, and the most important thing to us here is that we get a playing field, an area where kids can kick a football around and just generally run amok,” he said.

Whitsunday Regional Council are seeking public feedback on a proposal to clear one hectare of land for a sporting field at Hydeaway Bay.

“At the moment they’re down in the carparks on Gloucester Ave … it’s not really suitable.”

Mr Muller said club members had proposed land be cleared in front of the clubhouse up to the road to improve visibility of the facilities to passers-by and enhance the entrance to Hydeaway Bay.

However, he said the council had indicated the area south of the clubhouse would be more suitable.

For a field to be built, one hectare of native vegetation must be cleared.

The council is therefore seeking feedback from the community about the project and whether residents believe it would benefit the town.

Council’s co-ordinator of natural resource management Scott Hardy said the community consultation process would dictate the next steps in the project.

“The process is to establish the need and make sure everyone in the community is supportive of clearing the vegetation for a sporting area,” he said.

“The type of vegetation which we want to clear is endangered, that’s largely because of the ground plant species which makes it a little bit more complicated.”

If community consultation indicates support for the project, council officers will then lodge development applications and seek approval from the State Government to clear the vegetation.

Mr Hardy said the council would then apply for external grants to help fund the project.

The community consultation will close on October 6 and can be found here.