High-paying mining jobs up for grabs in Bowen Basin

A SURGE in Queensland mining job advertisements is good news for those forced to rethink their careers in the wake of COVID-19.

And those wanting a long-term, high-paying job should look no further than the mining industry, Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said.

The sector is still one of the few bright spots in the current job market and will be in even more demand post-pandemic.

“What we are seeing at the moment is a bit of a surge in job ads for mining jobs in Queensland,” Mr Macfarlane said.

“The numbers have increased from 2403 to 2723, so it’s about a 13 per cent jump on the previous quarter.

“That’s showing two things, firstly that the industry is able to keep going during the COVID crisis, but also that there are still plenty of good jobs around in terms of what is being advertised.”

BMA employees with a Caterpillar truck. Picture: Nat Dixon

Taking a look at one employment website, Seek, Mr Macfarlane said there are 735 Queensland mining jobs currently being advertised, of which 525 were paying $100,000 or more.

And 260 of those are being advertised in the Mackay and Coal Fields region.

The jobs on offer at the moment range from senior management positions, to haul truck operators and caterers, cleaners and cooks.

Some of the roles can require a ticket, a trade or a degree.

But others provide on the job training, with no previous experience in the field required.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane.

Mr Macfarlane said employment in the industry remained generally strong despite the COVID-19 crisis.

“If someone is in the tourism industry, it is looking pretty tough in that industry and they want to switch industries and move into regional Queensland … then they just need to do some upgrading of their skills,” he said.

“If people are sitting at home wondering what to do next, it’s a good opportunity to get some new skills and train yourself up to get a good paying, long-term job.”