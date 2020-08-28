High profile business leader named GW3 chairman

High profile business leader Tony Caruso has been named the new chair of Greater Whitsunday Alliance's board. Picture: Fiona Kroll

SUCCESSFUL Mackay business leader Tony Caruso has been named the new chair of Greater Whitsunday Alliance’s board.

Mr Caruso is the managing director of mining heavyweight Mastermyne and has held a number of board roles including for the Resource Industry Network.

He will lead the board’s eight directors to guide the strategic outcomes for the organisation and focus on economic development of the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday region.

Mr Caruso said there were new challenges facing the region but playing to its strengths would underpin long-term success.

“Each of the three regions is fortunate to have some key attributes that make them strong and viable, Whitsundays with its tourism, Isaac with its natural resources and Mackay with its world class engineering and METS hub,” he said,

Mastermyne Trainee Graeme Willett with Managing Director Tony Caruso in the Underground Mine Simulator they created in Mackay for training purposes.

“If we can unlock the barriers to developing further in these areas and build the infrastructure to support investment we will not only see the direct economic benefits but greater indirect benefits like commercial and residential development and infrastructure that further improves liveability in this great region..”

Mr Caruso said he saw potential to develop areas like education, agriculture, technology and bio-futures across all three regions.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor and Greater Whitsunday Council of Mayors chair Andrew Willcox said Mr Caruso was selected from a group of high-profile candidates after a comprehensive recruitment campaign.

He said Mr Caruso’s experience and passion for the region made him the ideal person to lead the growth of the region.

Outgoing Chairman John Glanville stepped down after almost four years in the inaugural role.

Mr Glanville will mentor and help transition Mr Carusobefore he officially steps into the role at the GW3 Annual General Meeting in December.