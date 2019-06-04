High-range drink-driver busted after getting stuck in drain

A Bowen man has allegedly blown five times the legal limit in the early hours of this morning.

A BOWEN man has allegedly blown five times the legal alcohol limit early this morning.

The 20-year-old was allegedly driving on Seabreeze Crescent at 2am, when the vehicle left the road and become stuck in a drain, police said.

The driver allegedly left the location on foot, and called for assistance, police said.

Police said they found the man in Gilbert St, with the key to the vehicle in his possession.

He was taken to Bowen Police Station for a breath analysis test, and allegedly returned a reading of .249 per cent.

The driver was arrested and charged with driving a vehicle while being under the influence of liquor.

He will appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on July 2.