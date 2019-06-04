Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Bowen man has allegedly blown five times the legal limit in the early hours of this morning.
A Bowen man has allegedly blown five times the legal limit in the early hours of this morning. File
Crime

High-range drink-driver busted after getting stuck in drain

Georgia Simpson
by
4th Jun 2019 10:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOWEN man has allegedly blown five times the legal alcohol limit early this morning.

The 20-year-old was allegedly driving on Seabreeze Crescent at 2am, when the vehicle left the road and become stuck in a drain, police said.

The driver allegedly left the location on foot, and called for assistance, police said.

Police said they found the man in Gilbert St, with the key to the vehicle in his possession.

He was taken to Bowen Police Station for a breath analysis test, and allegedly returned a reading of .249 per cent.

The driver was arrested and charged with driving a vehicle while being under the influence of liquor.

He will appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on July 2.

bowen bowen crime bowen drink driver drink driver whitsundays whitsundays crime
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Man fined for 'novelty item'

    premium_icon Man fined for 'novelty item'

    Crime Credit card knife lands man in court.

    Two-vehicle collision in the Whitsundays

    Two-vehicle collision in the Whitsundays

    News Two ambulance crews attended the incident on Shute Harbour Rd.

    Whitsunday local nominated for prestigious award

    Whitsunday local nominated for prestigious award

    News This event recognises exceptional women in travel.

    FREE EVENT: Women of the Whitsundays networking evening

    FREE EVENT: Women of the Whitsundays networking evening

    Whats On Connect with like-minded women over a glass of wine.