Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRINK DRIVE: Generic photo.
DRINK DRIVE: Generic photo.
News

High range drink driver told police he was doing ‘laps”

Sarah Barnham
14th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HIGH range drink driver told police he was doing "laps" when he was pulled over on Dalrymple Dr for driving a car without registration plates.

David Alex John Weribone pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges including driving under the influence of liquor, drive uninsured, drive unregistered and driving without a licence SPER (State Penalties Enforcement Registry) suspended.

Weribone was intercepted by police on October 24, 2019.

The court was told police officers saw Weribone reversing a car into a driveway.

The car he was driving had no plates so police approached him.

The 39-year-old told officers he was doing "laps".

He returned a blood alcohol limit of .16 per cent.

The court was told Weribone has never held an open licence, only a learner's permit.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client was hoping to start a construction job with Queensland Rail this week.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said he suspected Queensland Rail "will be very concerned about liability issues" if Weribone did not hold a licence onsite.

Mr Selic said Weribone had made transport arrangements for work.

Weribone was on a suspended sentence at the time of his drink drive for separate offending.

Mr Kinsella activated the suspended jail term of two months and ordered Weribone to serve it concurrently with a one month jail term.

Weribone was release on immediate parole and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

A conviction was recorded.

More Stories

Show More
court drink driving gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drones, insect sensors: Bowen’s farming future

        premium_icon Drones, insect sensors: Bowen’s farming future

        News Japanese exchange helps shine a light on futuristic farming technologies from around the world.

        • 14th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Taking burgers after shift at BP lands worker in court

        premium_icon Taking burgers after shift at BP lands worker in court

        News Court hears how BP service station employee 'tickled the till'

        • 14th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        YOUR SAY: ‘Adani will supply the fuel that burns us’

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: ‘Adani will supply the fuel that burns us’

        Letters to the Editor ‘The state reluctantly approved Adani’s shonky Black-Throated Finch Management...

        • 14th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Tragic twist in fallen miner’s last minutes on shift

        premium_icon Tragic twist in fallen miner’s last minutes on shift

        News All operations at the Blackwater mine have been suspended