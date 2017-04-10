High school sweethearts the first to tie the knot at Lure since TC Debbie

Bhrett and Jamie were the first couple to have ther recpetion at Lure since cyclone Debbie.

NOT even a category four cyclone was going to stand in the way of high school sweethearts Bhrett Davies and Jamie Bell tying the knot.

The couple was the first to have their wedding reception at Abell Point Marina's Lure function centre since Cyclone Debbie hit the Whitsundays on March 28.

"Everything fell into place and we had a great day," Bhrett said.

The Proserpine locals had been planning the wedding at Lure for about a year and the only thing that would have forced them to postpone the biggest day of their lives was their guests not finding local accommodation.

At the last minute they managed to house their out of state guests at Heart Hotel in Airlie Beach.

"The lady Jessica at the Heart Hotel saved the day," Bhrett said.

The Lure function room at Abell Point Marina, post Cyclone Debbie.

Bhrett said following through with the wedding reception at Lure was a way of moving forward and putting the devastating effects of Cyclone Debbie behind them.

"It almost looked like there had not been a cyclone at Lure," she said.

"Any damage they had got had been fixed. Apart from the sad palm trees out the front everything was really lovely.

"They had everything organised and it was just a really, really nice night.

"Everyone was really pleased we had the reception on the date we had planned."

Jamie and Bhrett have been dating since Year-11 at Proserpine High School and now look forward to a long and happy marriage.