High-tech barbecue adds celebrity sizzle

PASS THE TONGS: Judy James at the Harvey Norman Cannonvale store with the new Evdure Heston Blumenthal Barbecque.

PASS THE TONGS: Judy James at the Harvey Norman Cannonvale store with the new Evdure Heston Blumenthal Barbecque. Sharon Harper

THE TIME has come for technology to mix with a famous Australian pastime: barbecuing.

The new barbecue range by Heston Blumenthal has arrived, and Harvey Norman is treating our community to a live demonstration - including free food - at its Cannonvale store on Saturday, November 17, starting bright and early at 9am.

Harvey Norman spokesman Hayden Lilley said chef Kristie Sweeney was flying up from Brisbane especially for the occasion to demonstrate a whole new way of cooking on the new Evdure range by Heston Blumenthal.

"It's all app-controlled and it's all automated, or you can still do it manually yourself,” Mr Lilley said.

"Ms Sweeney normally works in our showroom in Brisbane, but she will be making the trip up especially for this.”

Ms Sweeney will be cooking up an entire menu of delicious barbecued foods working across different types of barbecues, charcoal, grilled and smoked.

"There will be something for everyone,” Mr Lilley said.

The demonstration will be set up out the front of the store in Cannonvale, so make sure you pop in to check it out.

"It's really just to show people how the barbecue works with the app, and so they can come down to suss it out and have a bit of a play around with our different products,” Mr Lilley said.

"I did hear there would be pork spare ribs smoking all morning and that they would be ready by lunchtime.”

The event is free, so even if you're just curious about cooking via an app, head on down to the Whitsunday Plaza.