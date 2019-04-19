High winds not great for fishing

ABOVE: Visiting Canadian angler Reid Simpson with one of many hefty Giant Trevally that have been caught recently.

ABOVE: Visiting Canadian angler Reid Simpson with one of many hefty Giant Trevally that have been caught recently. Mick Underwood

DINGO BEACH/HYDEAWAY BAY

The southeast trade breeze season has certainly let us know that it is here but that hasn't slowed things up at all as there has still been some good fishing to enjoy.

The bite has changed a little with the bigger coral trout having noticeably gone to ground.

The deeper patches around the island and mainland headlands are producing some nice fingermark and nannygai.

BIG CATCH: John Martinalo was rapt to catch this 78cm fingermark on a Reel Addiction Sport Fishing charter. Mick Underwood

Hunt around on the shallower reefs and look for the schools of bait and there is a fair chance that you could run into a big giant trevally or two, we've been getting some crackers recently. Lure fishing on these guys is hard work at the moment but live baits are working a treat.

Warren McMartin with a stomper of a Barramundi Cod that he caught on a Reel Addiction Fishing Charter. The fish was promptly released after a couple of quick pictures. Mick Underwood

ROCK WALLS

Most rock walls around Airlie have been fishing quiet well for grunter and tusk fish using peeled prawns.

For surface fish, queenfish and small mackerel, use silver twistys or small hard body lures.

Night time has seen some good size barramundi being caught on live baits.

ISLANDS

The fringing reefs around the islands are producing plenty of coral trout and sweetlip using pilchards, try the areas out of the current for best results.

A few smaller size mackerel are showing up so put out a trolling line with smaller lures to catch these.

The shoals and outer islands are going to be a little tough if the the winds stay up.

CREEKS AND RIVERS

Proserpine River has been producing some good barra, try fishing the snags and run-off gutters well up the river. A few good size grunter and king salmon have also been caught using plastic vibes and small poddy mullet.

Crabs have been on the move and well worth putting the pots in but watch out for the larger tide runs rolling your pots.

Fingers crossed for less wind!

