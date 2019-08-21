Menu
Rider killed after collision with truck on Warrego Highway

Ali Kuchel
by
20th Aug 2019 7:32 PM | Updated: 21st Aug 2019 4:59 AM
A PERSON has died after a serious traffic crash between a motorbike and truck on the Warrego Highway.

Just after 6.30pm Tuesday, emergency services were alerted to an incident involving trucks and motorbike, 3km from Minden.

The bike was travelling eastbound along the Warrego Hwy when the rider has attempted to overtake two trucks.

The rider has then lost control, police believe, before colliding with one of the trucks.

The rider was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Warrego Highway was closed last night to east-bound traffic at Minden, and traffic was being diverted through Tallegalla.

Police were advising truck drivers to postpone travel.

crash fatal ipswich minden
Ipswich Queensland Times

