An accident near Gin Gin had the Bruce Highway closed for hours.

THE Bruce Hwy was closed for over six hours overnight following a horrific two-vehicle crash near Bundaberg.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Gin Gin just after 9.30pm.

It was initially called in as a single-vehicle crash involving a kangaroo, however upon arrival police officers noticed a second vehicle well alight in a gully.

Two patients were assessed as being in a critical condition but were not taken to hospital.

More to come.