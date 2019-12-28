HIGHWAY CLOSED: Multi-car crash blocks Bruce

AT LEAST one car has rolled in a multi-vehicle highway smash involving nine passengers.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to the incident which was reported on the Bruce Highway at Gumlu at 10.37am.

#Gumlu - A multi-vehicle crash was reported on the Bruce Highway at 10.37am. Paramedics are on scene. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) December 28, 2019

A spokesman for the QAS said one person had been taken to Ayr Hospital with suspected spinal injuries.

He said two other people would "potentially" be taken to hospital.

Emergency services were still on scene and it is understood no injuries are life threatening, the QAS spokesman said.

The highway is closed in both directions near Rocky Ponds Road, north of Bowen.

A statement from the Department of Transport and Main Roads said delays were expected.