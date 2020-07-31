Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man cut free after a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway
Man cut free after a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway
News

Highway cut, man hospitalised in serious crash

by Cormac Pearson
31st Jul 2020 5:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Emergency services were racing to free a man trapped in a car following a serious crash on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane late on Thursday night.

All northbound lanes of the highway were closed just before the Caloundra turn-off after the accident occurred about 10.20pm

Northbound travellers have been urged to detour via Steve Irwin Way or Roys Rd.

Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene and with a rescue helicopter landing at the scene.

The 36-year-old man was eventually free'd from the vehicle, suffering a broken leg and head injuries.

He was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Originally published as Highway cut, man hospitalised in serious crash

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway caloundra crash sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT OUR LATEST OFFER

        Palaszczuk popular, but LNP leads poll race

        premium_icon Palaszczuk popular, but LNP leads poll race

        Politics LNP set to secure narrow victory in Qld’s October state election

        • 31st Jul 2020 5:15 AM
        • 2 RobertI3
        Airlie resort a lean, green eco-friendly machine

        premium_icon Airlie resort a lean, green eco-friendly machine

        Business Accommodation business celebrates new recognition for its long list of eco efforts.

        • 31st Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Airlie woman resists arrest, repeatedly kicks police officer

        premium_icon Airlie woman resists arrest, repeatedly kicks police officer

        Crime She barricaded herself behind a table and chairs to try and stop them taking her...

        • 31st Jul 2020 5:00 AM