Menu
Login
News

Highway drama: Bruce rollover creates chaos

MOTORISTS heading south to Brisbane from the Sunshine Coast or Noosa could be in for a lengthy trip after a rollover on the Bruce Highway.
MOTORISTS heading south to Brisbane from the Sunshine Coast or Noosa could be in for a lengthy trip after a rollover on the Bruce Highway. ERLE LEVEY
Matty Holdsworth
by

MOTORISTS heading south to Brisbane from the Sunshine Coast or Noosa could be in for a lengthy trip after a rollover on the Bruce Highway.

The single-vehicle rollover occurred one kilometre south of the Caloundra Road exit at Meridan Plains and saw one lane blocked southbound.

Delays are expected and drivers are urged to proceed with caution.

Reports from the scene indicate the car was on its back when authorities arrived. 

One patient was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with minor injuries. 

More to follow.

Topics:  bruce highway bruce highway crash crash queensland ambulance service road safety sunshine coast

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

New man in the captain/coach role, Sam Key, said the Brahmans started the match very positively and were a little bit lucky to pull off the win.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out AFL pre-season carnival

Five wins form five matches saw the Whitsunday Sea Eagles totally dominate the Mackay AFL pre-season carnival at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out Mackay AFL pre-season carnival.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains

Jason Costigan MP wants to know why the State Government has not released a promised "business case” on the on-going flooding problem at Hamilton Plains.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains.

Funding for new Whitsunday tourism projects announced

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones announced $2 million dollars of funding for Whitsunday tourism projects; on a visit to the region.

$2 million dollars to fund Whitsunday tourism projects.

Local Partners