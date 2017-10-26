Highway funding would save lives

FIX THE BRUCE: Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox has called for highway funding after a fatality this week.

FIX THE BRUCE: Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox has called for highway funding after a fatality this week. David Nielson

WHITSUNDAY Mayor Andrew Willcox joined the chorus for more funds to fix the Bruce Highway.

His call came just days after a 44-year-old Proserpine man was found dead in his car submerged in Lethebrook Creek on Monday.

The overpass into the Lethebrook Creek has no barriers, meaning the man's vehicle plummeted straight into the creek as it veered off both lanes of traffic on the road.

Cr Willcox said more investment was needed to reduce the risk to human life.

"I haven't got the full details of the crash, but what I do know is the more you can improve the highway the less (sic) fatalities we are going to have,” he said.

"Around Goorganga Plains is an area that definitely needs assistance.”

A string of crashes over the past week, including two fatalities in the Mackay and Whitsunday region, have reignited the Fix the Bruce Campaign.