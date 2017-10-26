News

Highway funding would save lives

FIX THE BRUCE: Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox has called for highway funding after a fatality this week.
FIX THE BRUCE: Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox has called for highway funding after a fatality this week. David Nielson
by Jacob Wilson

WHITSUNDAY Mayor Andrew Willcox joined the chorus for more funds to fix the Bruce Highway.

His call came just days after a 44-year-old Proserpine man was found dead in his car submerged in Lethebrook Creek on Monday.

The overpass into the Lethebrook Creek has no barriers, meaning the man's vehicle plummeted straight into the creek as it veered off both lanes of traffic on the road.

Cr Willcox said more investment was needed to reduce the risk to human life.

"I haven't got the full details of the crash, but what I do know is the more you can improve the highway the less (sic) fatalities we are going to have,” he said.

"Around Goorganga Plains is an area that definitely needs assistance.”

A string of crashes over the past week, including two fatalities in the Mackay and Whitsunday region, have reignited the Fix the Bruce Campaign.

Topics:  bruce highway lethebrook whitsunday regional council

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Crashed car not stolen

Crashed car not stolen

WITHIN one month of losing his licence, a Jubilee Pocket motorist crashed his car, fled the scene and reported it missing the next day.

Sand artist blown away by support

STILL GOING: Adrian Connor continued with his dragon scupture over the weekend.

ADRIAN Connor's sand art is here to stay.

The best in tourism are right here in paradise

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner, Alyce Carter from Cruise Whitsundays and Dave Morgans from Tourism and Events Queensland.

Tourism operators are taking steps toward getting even better.

Relay For Life: Our little miracle

MIRACLE BABY: Todd and Sara Marshall with their daughter Willow.

Rain didn't deter the Relay for Life crowd.

Local Partners