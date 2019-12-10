Deadly speedsters: 15 Mackay drivers putting lives at risk

While patrolling the Bruce Highway between Mackay and Proserpine, Sergeant Simon Robinson recorded 15 drivers speeding in just four hours.

AFTER four deaths on Mackay roads in a week, police officers were crushed to watch motorists zoom past, blatantly ignoring the basics of road safety.

In the 100km/h stretch of the highway, Sgt Robinson said the highest speed allegedly recorded was 143km/h and another two drivers allegedly recorded speeds of 130km/h and 136km/h.

"Given the recent fatalities and serious crashes on Queensland roads, I was shocked," the Mackay Road Policing Unit sergeant said.

Sgt Robinson said enforcement action would continue on all roads in the region.

"If you are doing the right thing, you have nothing to worry about and the officers on patrol will wish you well, however every poor driving behaviour on our roads will have a consequence," Sgt Robinson said.

His warning came as Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating announced additional road policing to protect motorists over the busy holiday period, from Friday December 13, to Friday, January 31.

"This is traditionally a time for family and we want to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to not only arrive at their holiday destinations safely, but also return to them safely as well," Commissioner Keating said.

