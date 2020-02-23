Highways cut, rivers flood, semi washed away in deluge
LARGE parts of southwest Queensland are flooding today as intense rainfall delivered totals of almost 250mm in a short blast yesterday.
Major highways have been cut by floodwaters with totals across the Roma, St George and Wandoan regions expected to climb above 400mm today.
Emergency services were forced into a delicate two-hour rescue mission last night when a semi-trailer was swept away in raging floodwaters.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the scene at Barradeen, north of Charleville, about 10.15pm.
It wasn't until 12.15am that the truck driver was retrieved by the SES water rescue boat at
A severe thunderstorm warning remains in place for people in Maranoa and Warrego, as well as parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West and Channel Country Forecast Districts.
40 mm in the gauge in south-west Queensland Mitchell videos rain between Roma and Mitchell south-west￼Posted by Stephen Edgley on Saturday, 22 February 2020
According to the Burearu of Meteorology, six-hourly rainfall totals of 60 to 120mm are likely, with locally heavier falls possible with thunderstorms.
Damaging winds up to 100km/h are possible.
Overnight, Upper Amby, near Roma, recorded 193mm in the six hours to 10pm, forcing the Warrego Hwy to be closed.
The area has recorded 246mm since 9am Saturday.
Forecaster Shane Kennedy told The Courier-Mail the Maranoa and Warrego districts have seen widespread falls of 50-150mm.
"Quite a lot of places have had 150mm or more," he said.
"It is expected to start easing from this afternoon, but we are likely to see at least another 60-100mm around that Charleville areas, as well as isolated totals of 150mm plus."
Balonne Hwy west of St George remains closed in both directions. Flooding of more roads is likely with heavy rainfall to fall in already swollen catchments. Check #RACQRoadConditons before you travel #FloodedForgetIt pic.twitter.com/6odVmCA8ju— RACQ (@RACQOfficial) February 22, 2020
SOUTHWEST ROAD CLOSURES
Warrego Hwy between Mitchell and Roma
Carnarvon Highway, St George
Balonne Highway, St George and Bollon
Roma Southern Road, Bungil (10km south of Roma)
Pei Road at Jackson
Bymount Road, Noorindoo
Jackson Wandoan Road at Wandoan
Roma Taroom Road, Durham Downs
Jackson Wandoan Rd, Jackson North
Bollon Road, Womalilla
Middle Road, Womalilla
Fitzroy Development Road, Gwambegwine
Isla Delusion Road, Camboon
Kianga River Road, Kianga
Schwennesens Road, Glenmorgan