The hikers were forced to hunker down when the weather turned, and were found "extremely cold and wet" but otherwise unharmed, police say.
News

Hikers with baby rescued in freezing bush

7th Nov 2019 7:45 PM

Two people hiking with a baby in remote Tasmania have spent a freezing night huddled in a tent after getting caught in bad weather.

The trio were rescued on Thursday morning from the Overland Track at Cradle Mountain in the Central Highlands.

They were forced to hunker down when the weather turned, and were found "extremely cold and wet" but otherwise unharmed, police say.

The bushwalkers set off their emergency beacon around 7.30am and were reached about three hours later by a search party.

Snow was widespread in central Tasmania on Wednesday night, with the temperature at Cradle Mountain dropping below zero.

"It's timely to remind anyone planning on hiking to give serious consideration to weather conditions prior to setting off," Inspector Steve Jones said.

A bushwalkers alert for snow had been issued for the Central Plateau on Wednesday by the Bureau of Meteorology.

It remains in place for Thursday and Friday, with more cold weather forecast.

"Weather warnings are issued for safety and bushwalkers must amend their plans accordingly, including cancelling or postponing if necessary," Insp Jones said.

"Bushwalking while a weather warning is in place puts bushwalkers in danger and puts rescuers at unnecessary risk."

