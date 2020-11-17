Hilarious response to Trump’s win claim

If you want to see how the world reacts to news, you can turn to Twitter.

And social media didn't disappoint when reaction to President Donald's Trump latest tweet that he'd won the election quickly went viral, with people mercilessly mocking the statement.

"It's not like calling shotgun," one man wrote on Twitter.

Soon people were claiming they too had won all sorts of things, setting off a flurry of new trending topics.

But the best came when the Twitter world soon sent 'NO YOU DIDN'T' viral.

NO YOU DIDN'T ! pic.twitter.com/STDNcjzpKB — M a r i e k e ⭕ #StayAtH⭕me (@mrkrkrs) November 16, 2020

the fact that "I WON THE LOTTERY" and "NO YOU DIDN'T" are right next to each other is so funny to me pic.twitter.com/l7Y0pZkUU9 — ivy ೫ (@90svlvt) November 16, 2020

Mr Trump has furiously continued to tweet about the results of the US election, today falsely claiming on Twitter that he "won".

"I WON THE ELECTION!" Mr Trump tweeted just before midnight local time.

The tweet was quickly slapped with a warning label, saying that "official sources" have called the election differently to Mr Trump's claim. The warning links to a page with articles projecting President Elect Joe Biden as the winner of the Presidential race.

The US Presidential election for 2020 was called for Democratic candidate Mr Biden more than a week ago. However Mr Trump has failed to acknowledge his campaign's loss and has blocked the new administration from beginning their transition into the White House.

Mr Trump has been pushing a series of unsubstantiated claims online, including that the election was "rigged", that poll watchers were removed from counting rooms, and that counting machines were hacked.

Trump's campaign team have also launched a flurry of legal challenges across numerous states in an attempt to delay the certification of election results. Nine of these cases in key states were dropped or dropped on Friday.

I have a girlfriend https://t.co/RbvDuYOpgy — 100T ARKHRAM (@Arkhram1x) November 16, 2020

Yeah and I’m 6 ft 10!!! Take your ball and leave lol https://t.co/bGKraAFnz4 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 16, 2020

I AM THE QUEEN OF ENGLAND!



(Or maybe I just watched #TheCrown all day) https://t.co/ei27JfC4kH — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) November 16, 2020

I AM A 25 YEAR OLD SUPERMODEL! https://t.co/5bSwTshLr2 — Red (@Redpainter1) November 16, 2020

I’M THE KING OF ZAMUNDA! https://t.co/kym0dnGtCG — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 16, 2020

This is like the end of a Twilight Zone episode as we hear him screaming this line and then pan out to show him inside a padded cell or stranded floating in a spaceship or something. https://t.co/Zvd30WrP3h — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) November 16, 2020



On Thursday, a coalition of top US government and industry officials rejected Mr Trump's claims about the election, calling it "the most secure in American history".

"The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history," a joint statement from the Department of Homeland Security's Election Infrastructure Government Co-ordinating Council, and the Election Infrastructure Sector Co-ordinating Executive Committees said.

"Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double-checking the entire election process prior to finalising the result."

The statement added that when states the results are close, states will often recount ballots, and that every state keeps a paper record of votes cast, "allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary".

"This is an added benefit for security and resilience," the statement said.

"There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."

Originally published as Hilarious response to Trump's win claim

I WON THE LOTTERY! I HIT ONE NUMBER! THE FIRST NUMBER THAT WAS CALLED! STOP THE COUNT BECAUSE I WON! ALL THE OTHER LOTTERY NUMBERS DON'T MATTER!



THE LOTTERY CALLED, THEY SAID "NO YOU DIDN'T."



FRAUDULENT AND RIGGED LOTTERY! SAD! https://t.co/0wyozEsuQN — The AEGIS Alliance - #CloversForAssange🍀 (@AEGISAllianceTM) November 16, 2020