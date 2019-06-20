Hill Inlet closure

NO ACCESS: Hill Inlet will be closed on Friday.

HILL Inlet Lookout on Whitsunday Island will be closed on Friday.

All Tongue Point and Hill Inlet walking tracks will be closed from 7am-6pm, June 21, while Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service conduct heli-lift operations.

Access to Marine Parks moorings or anchorings in Tongue Bay will be closed during this time.

The closure is part of works to improve tourism and recreation opportunities on Whitsunday Island, and will include installing stairs and widening walking tracks.

A helicopter will transfer walking track materials from a barge on the southern end of Whitehaven Beach.

Construction materials will also be unloaded from the barge from about 2-5am.

An area of the beachfront, about 100m north of the campground, will be used to store the material temporarily.

Heavy plant machinery will be in use and temporary closures will be enforced.

For safety, all visitors are asked to remain well clear of operations, observe all signs, barriers and directions provided by rangers.

Visitors are also not allowed to enter the storage areas.

The same areas will again be closed on July 15 while more heli-lifts of materials take place.

For more information, contact Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service on 4962 5205 or email QPWSgbrmciGBRMPR.Corro@des.qld.gov.au