News

Hinkler MP issues statement on Prince Philip's passing

Rhylea Millar
10th Apr 2021 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip who was the longest-serving consort in British history, has died at the age of 99.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has issued a statement and passed his condolences on to Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family.

“It was with sadness I learned of the death overnight of His Royal Highness Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh,” Mr Pitt said.

“Prince Philip lived a life full of service to the people of Great Britain and the Commonwealth.

“I extend my deep condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and all members of the Royal Family at this time.”

The Federal MP said Prince Philip had been at the Queen’s side as Duke of Edinburgh for his entire life.

“His dedication to Her Majesty and sense of duty has been an inspiration to generations,” Mr Pitt said.

“Although before my time, the Queen and Prince Philip’s visit to Bundaberg in 1954 not long after her coronation is remembered as a highlight of our city’s great history.

“Their genuine interest in our community touched many lives and is remembered fondly by those who were there.

“The Queen and Prince Philip’s messages of support to the people of our region through some of our toughest challenges including the recent floods of 2013 and the Childers Backpacker Hostel fire, brought comfort in a difficult time.”

A statement was issued by Buckingham Palace just after midday local time (9pm AEST) after the Duke of Edinburgh passed away early Friday morning.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement said.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

He joined the Royal Navy in 1939 and graduated at the top of his class in 1940 but his career in the navy came to an end in 1952 when his father-in-law King George VI died.

Prince Philip is the longest-serving royal consort in British history and was at the Queen’s side for more than her six decades of reign.

