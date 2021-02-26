Hinterland jackaroo hits the road on steel steed

Sam Hughes from Maleny is planning to spend the next year travelling Australia on his tractor.

Sam Hughes from Maleny is planning to spend the next year travelling Australia on his tractor.

An 18-year-old jackaroo from Maleny is planning to spend the next year travelling Australia on his tractor.

The teen's ambitious journey is for a good cause as he raises funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Dolly's Dream and the Lights on the Hill trucking memorial.

Sam Hughes will hit the road next month in his Chamberlain tractor.

He is taking a gap year after completing year 12 studies.

Coast residents go batty over skies

New live music bar set to rock nightlife precinct

"It's something different and supporting some very good causes," he said.

"It's been a rough year last year because of Covid and not many people can do things at the moment.

"I've just finished year 12 so I thought I would do it for some charity, why wouldn't you."

It'll be slow going for the teen though with his vintage tractor not quite up to highway speeds.

"The tractor is a pretty stock standard Chamberlain, they were made in Australia in the 1960s," Mr Hughes said.

"They can do about 45 km/h on the road which is a pretty decent speed for a tractor."

18-year-old Sam Hughes from Maleny is planning to spend the next year travelling Australia on his tractor.

He has been madly saving for the past few years in a bid to hit the road.

"I've had my own little hobby business for a few years buying, selling and fixing up little old tractors and things," he said.

"I've put quite a significant amount of my own money into it.

"I've been saving for a couple of years to get it to the point and I've just got enough now that I can do the trip hopefully all things going to plan."

Mr Hughes will be heading north first, leaving Maleny on March 15 aiming to travel between 150-250km a day.

"(I'll be) heading to Longreach then up to Hughenden," he said.

"Then depending on the territory border do a bit of a north Queensland trip or if the border is open just going straight across into the Northern Territory.

"From Alice Springs up to Darwin, to Broome, Perth across the Nullabor to Broken Hill."

18-year-old Sam Hughes from Maleny is planning to spend the next year travelling Australia on his tractor.

From Broken Hill the Sunshine Coast man will head to Tamworth and then he's on the home stretch.

He said he was excited about the journey.

"(I'm a) little bit nervous but who wouldn't be."

You can keep up with Sam's journey by following his Facebook page The Travelling Jackaroo.