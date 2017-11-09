Hip hop heroes hit up Airlie

ACCLAIMED Aussie hip hopper Seth Sentry is on the road again and stopping in at the Whitsundays - tonight.

Off the back of his sell-out Play It Safe tour earlier this year, Sentry is seeing out 2017 by visiting a few of his favourite Australian destinations.

With new tracks like Petty and Play It Safe a sure bet to make the set list, fans will also be treated to a swag of old tunes from The Waiter Minute EP, This Was Tomorrow, and Strange New Past.

Of course the legendary Melbourne rapper is sure to throw in a few surprises as well.

Sentry's touring schedule has involved headline shows around Australia as well as appearances at numerous festivals such as Breath of Life, Fat As Butter, Come Together, Sprung Festival, Big Day Out, Homebake, Hyperfest, Groovin The Moo and Triple J's One Night Stand.

Part of a huge double-header, Sentry will team up with Realm City to get the vibe pumping at the Magnums boardwalk.

Realm City is a project involving North Queensland MCs Robbie Gore (vocals/producer), Johnny Row (vocals) and Smizler (vocals/percussion).

Realm City are not new to the hip hop scene and have been involved with it in one way or another over the past few years.

Their songs have a very catchy hook along with some powerful lyrics and the great laidback North Queensland sound.

Don't miss this double act tonight at Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach.

DETAILS

WHAT: Seth Sentry and Realm City

WHEN: Thursday, November 9

WHERE: Magnums

COST: $34.70 via Oztix