Hip hop king is heading to Airlie

THE platinum selling hip-hop artist, Illy, has his bags packed and has hit the road, making a bee line for the Whitsundays.

Promoting last year's release, Two Degrees, Illy's regional tour will take in Townsville, Byron Bay and Cairns before pumping up hip-hop fans at Airlie Beach's favourite place to party, Magnums Hotel.

The latest offering from Illy, Two Degrees, released in November last year is the artist's fifth album.

It quickly climbed to No.1 on the ARIA charts and includes platinum-selling songs Papercuts and Catch 22.

Illy said the response to the new album had been overwhelming.

"Since it came out, even before then, since Papercuts was released, it's been non-stop and the success we've had with it has meant big 43-date tours like this is possible,” he said.

Illy has a long history of regional touring, hitting the road with Groovin' The Moo Festival twice, along with a previous regional headline tour in 2014.

He's developed a strong love of regional Australia and is pleased and excited to be getting back out to these towns and performing again after such a long absence.

Stoked to be heading to Airlie Beach, Illy said he was pumped about getting the crowd jumping.

"I'm really psyched to get back on the road for such a huge run. It's been a couple of years since last time, and this will be the biggest I've ever done. Let's get loose.”

Don't miss Illy's only performance at Magnums Hotel on September 16.

HIP-HOP ROYALTY

WHAT: Illy

WHERE: Magnums Hotel

WHEN: Saturday, September 16

TICKETS: $44.90 from oztix.com.au