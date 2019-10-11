Hip, new art trend on its way to Whitsundays

Artist and painter Sandra Guy will be hosting Self-Artistry's first Paint and Sip event in Airlie Beach next weekend.

AN INSTA-WORTHY trend of sipping on cocktails while taking a painting class and creating a masterpiece in the process, is being brought north to Airlie Beach by art teacher Sandra Guy.

The Self-Artistry Paint and Sip classes provide a chance for self-expression as Miss Guy guides her artists through the relaxing process of painting a piece of artwork.

Miss Guy said drinking cocktails while doing so was a bonus boost to creativity.

"There is zero talent required - everyone is provided with a stencil and I take the class through some basic techniques,” she said.

Learn how to paint while sipping on cocktails at artist and painter Sandra Guy's first Paint and Sip event in Airlie Beach. Davey Houlton

"Everyone gets a drink on arrival and I tend to find the more people drink the more creative they get.

"The best thing is everyone ends up with a completely different creation depending on the colours they've used and how they apply the paint.”

Miss Guy, originally from Ingham, studied a Bachelor of Visual Arts in Townsville followed by a Bachelor of Education.

She then spent the next 14 years moving around Australia teaching art, before settling in Airlie Beach three years ago, when she landed an art teaching role at St Catherine's Catholic College.

After seeing sip and paint classes gain popularity in Brisbane and other cities further south, Miss Guy took a leap and started a class of her own just months ago.

The upcoming class in Airlie Beach will be tropical themed, and everything from the drinks on offer to the inspiration behind the paintings will keep with the beach vibe.

Operating under the motto of "self-expression, self-discovery”, Miss Guy hopes to eventually add art therapy to her services as a way of encouraging mindfulness and self-empowerment.

"I have a real passion for art and I'm a bit of a socialite as well, so these paint and sip classes are a combination of my passions,” she said.

"Painting is such a great way for people to express themselves and I love the joy it can bring.

"A lot of the time people will be surprised with what they are able to create, and the final product can really be something that people are proud of.”

DETAILS:

What: Self-Artistry Paint and Sip

When: 2.30-5pm on Sunday, October 20.

Where: 124 Paluma Rd, Cannonvale

Cost: $80, includes drink on arrival

BYO: Wine, beer and soft drink