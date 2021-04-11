Menu
'It's business as usual in Queensland': Palaszczuk confirms AstraZeneca rollout to continue
Historic COVID case linked to Byron Bay cluster

11th Apr 2021 11:25 AM
Queensland has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, however Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a historic case linked to the Byron Bay cluster has been uncovered.

Ms Palaszczuk in a tweet said that the case was not a risk to the community and was under investigation.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Queensland has recorded a historic case of COVID-19. Picture: John Gass
More than 1300 people were put on high alert in late March after two confirmed COVID cases visited a pub in Byron Bay for a bachelorette party.

Those cases were a nurse from Princess Alexandra Hospital and her sister who travelled to Byron Bay for a hens party on the weekend of March 27.

The cluster grew when a Queensland tradie who provided entertainment at the hens party also tested positive for COVID.


The cluster was one of two Princess Alexandra Hospital-linked outbreaks that sent Brisbane into a snap, three-day lockdown earlier this month.

It has been nine days since Queensland's last recorded case of community transmission. There are currently 57 active cases across the state.

Originally published as Historic COVID case linked to Byron Bay cluster

